DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has launched an investigation after the interior of a local church was heavily damaged this week.
According to police, officers arrived at New Jerusalem Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 15 to investigate a possible burglary. Investigators say an unknown suspect had entered the church and caused significant damage to the interior. Damaged items include a security gate, a sanctuary door, and a window, according to police. Authorities say a fire extinguisher was removed from the church but discovered nearby.
The Dover Police Department says they have not yet determined if anything was stolen from the church.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.