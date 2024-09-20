DOVER, DE– Police are investigating a shooting which left a 25-year-old driver injured Thursday night.
Dover Police responded to the 100 block of Willis Road around 8:56 p.m. on Sept. 19 for reports of shots fired.
While officers searched the area, the victim reportedly arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of an upper body gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old Dover man, was driving on Willis Road when an unidentified suspect began shooting at his vehicle. The victim then drove himself to Bayhealth Kent Campus, according to police. His current condition was not disclosed.
Police say two occupied homes on Willis Road were also struck by gunfire. No additional injuries were reported.
Dover Police have no leads on the investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-736-7130 or submit an anonymous tip at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest, according to police.
