DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that killed a Pennsylvania man on Monday.
Dover Police Department report that at approximately 12:39pm on Monday, police received a call for a serious crash involving a Nissan Murano and a motorcycle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane.
DPD say officers arrived at the scene, located the 64-year-old victim, and immediately starting rendering aid. They were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment, but were later pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries.
The victim's name has not been released.
Dover Police say the investigation revealed that a Suzuki Motorcycle that was being operated by the victim, was stopped at the red light on DuPont Highway southbound at the intersection of Rustic Lane. At this same time, a Nissan Murano, being operated by a 20-year-old male of Middletown, was traveling southbound on North DuPont Highway approaching the same intersection.
The 20-year-old failed to stop for traffic for reasons unknown, according to DPD. The driver struck the rear of the motorcycle.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Dover Police say the road was closed for 3 and a half hours due to the ongoing investigation.
Police are still investigating and urged anyone with information to contact Dover Police Department at (302)-736-7130.