DOVER, DE - Dover Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that resulted in one subject being trapped on Friday.
Dover Fire Department and multiple emergency units were dispatched to Kenton Road at Fieldstone Court in Dover for a motor vehicle collision with a subject trapped.
On arrival crews found a two vehicle accident. One of those motor vehicles were off the roadway with one person trapped inside. Dover Fire Department say the trapped patient was extricated from the vehicle by officials and transported to a nearby hospital.
Dover FD say a total of two patients were transported from the wreck. The incident is under investigation.