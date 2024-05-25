DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Dover man on Saturday night.
Dover Police Department was called for a shooting in the area of New Castle Avenue and East Water Street in Dover on Saturday night. DPD say they responded and located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment, according to officials. Dover Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.
Dover Police Department are actively working to develop a suspect description and motive for the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.