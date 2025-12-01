DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting late Friday that left a home damaged.
According to investigators, police first received a call just before midnight on Nov. 28 reporting a shooting on Cowgill Street. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered an unknown suspect opened fire on the victim’s home while it was occupied. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Police say there are currently no leads and ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 302-736-7130.