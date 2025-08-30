DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Taqueria El Cabrito on Forest St. Thursday night. Police say the investigation started at 5:40 a.m. Friday after being dispatched to the restaurant for a criminal mischief complaint.
Police report that the glass front door of the establishment was shattered when they arrived. Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a Hispanic male suspect used an unknown object to shatter the door, remove property, and leave.
They say they have no leads currently.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com