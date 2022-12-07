DOVER, Del.-Police have arrested a man they believe is involved with the Thanksgiving Day death of a Dover man.
Tyre Blue, 17, was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of Walter Pereira.
Police say they got a call on the morning of Thanksgiving for a shooting at a home on Forest Creek Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found Pereira laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. Rayvaughn Jones, 29, of Dover, DE, was arrested leaving the residence where this shooting occurred. Through the ensuing investigation, police say it was determined that Jones lives at the residence with Pereira.
Blue is facing the following charges:
-Murder in the First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited