DOVER, De. - Police are raising concerns about drug use at an upcoming music festival expected to draw large crowds this weekend. The four-day event, titled "Mondegreen," will feature performances by the band Phish and is set to take place at the Woodlands, the same venue that hosts the Firefly Music Festival.
Phish concerts have a reputation for widespread drug use, prompting local law enforcement to take precautionary measures. Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson Jr. said officers will be vigilant throughout the event, particularly in monitoring for drug-related issues.
"I'm concerned about the presence of nitrous because I'm concerned that people who aren't familiar with it might not respect the potential for bad outcomes with nitrous," Chief Johnson said.
Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, Delaware's EMS Director, echoed these concerns, specifically highlighting the dangers of inhalant drugs.
"The combination of inhalants, nitrous oxide, and other inhalational agents are fairly common at these events," Dr. Rosenbaum stated. "Concerns include difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness, loss of inhibition, and a variety of other effects."
In addition to drug-related concerns, Chief Johnson also warned the public to be mindful of potential crime during the festival. He noted that large gatherings often attract opportunists who may attempt to take advantage of festival-goers who are not paying attention to their belongings.
"That's something that comes up with every large gathering of people, and Phish and any music festival, there's no difference here," Chief Johnson said. "There are opportunists out there who may try to take advantage of people not paying attention to their phones, to their personal effects, and we do take reports of thefts at these kinds of events. We handle that on sight and do the best we can to control it."
The Phish festival is scheduled to begin on Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Woodlands in Dover. Emergency officials are advising attendees to stay aware and take precautions throughout the event.