DOVER, DE– Officers are searching for the second vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal pedestrian crash the evening of Aug. 19.
Dover Police say the crash happened at Saulsbury Road and Clara Street Ext. at approximately 8:46 p.m., when a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox struck a 44-year-old man from Dover. A second vehicle reportedly struck the victim after he was initially hit and failed to remain at the scene, according to a press release.
Police say no charges have been filed at this time.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, reportedly died of his injuries after being taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact PFC Chase Strickland at 302-736-7111.