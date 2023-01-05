DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for several people in connection to a burglary at a liquor store overnight Thursday in Dover.
Police say four people broke the front door of the Jolly Joe's Liquor Store at 1160 Whiteoak Road around 3 a.m.
The four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of alcohol and tobacco products, according to police.
Police say they are looking for a black man with white top and black pants; a black man with black hooded sweatshirt and white/gray/black pants; a light skin man with black jacket and dark pants, and an unknown light skinned person, red jacket and gray pants.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.