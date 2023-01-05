Weather Alert

...A GUSTY SHOWER APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... At 541 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated a shower, capable of producing winds to around 25 knots and small hail. This shower was located near Town Creek, moving northeast at 15 knots. Locations impacted include... Cuckold Creek, Town Creek, Drum Point and Solomons Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for gusty winds and locally higher waves. &&