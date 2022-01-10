DOVER, Del.- Dover police are searching for a 30-year-old man reported as missing.
Police have issued a Gold Alert for Moises Valle Jr., who was last seen at a family member's home on Haman Drive on Dec. 31, at 12 p.m. The family member had assumed Valle Jr. was staying at a shelter in the Wilmington area, but he has not been seen there since October 2021. Police said Valle Jr. has multiple conditions that may affect his health and safety if not properly monitored. He is described as black, with brown hair and eyes, unknown clothing, 5-foot-4, and approximately 120 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Valle Jr.’s whereabouts, call 302-736-7111 or 911 immediately.