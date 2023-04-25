DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is is investigating an arson that occurred this past Friday night. According to the Department, police responded to a report of a fire on Saulsbury Road in Dover just before 9:30 p.m. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a suspect running from the area just before the fire ignited.
Further investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was arson. A photograph of the possible suspect was obtained, and police ask that anyone who can identify the suspect contact the Department.
Those with information can contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.