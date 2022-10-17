DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover began asbestos removal on the property located at 235-239 Loockerman Street on Monday Oct. 17, 2022.
A fire earlier this year caused major damage to the property. Dover City Council voted to tear down the building in August.
Dover Mayor, Robin Christiansen, said the process has taken longer than expected because the original owners of the property have been uncooperative.
"We are still dealing with an LLC that is not responsive to our inquiries about the future of the building but I know with the expenditure of $89 thousand plus whatever the cost is going to be for the demolition it will be liened as a tax on the property," said Christiansen.
Mayor Christiansen said if the taxes are not paid, the city will sell the property to be reimbursed for all costs.
Bristol Environmental, Inc., hired by the City of Dover is handling the asbestos abatement.
Dover Planning Director, Mary Ellen Gray, said this is the first step in the demolition process. Gray also assures community members that asbestos removal will not be harmful to them.
"Asbestos abatement is not dangerous to the surrounding environment when done by professionals," said Gray.
City officials hope the demolition will be completed before the winter is here. It will take up to three weeks.