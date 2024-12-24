DOVER, DE- Two Dover shelters, the House of Hope and Code Purple, are spreading holiday cheer this season, providing gifts and support to individuals facing hardship through the power of community donations.
At the House of Hope, a shelter for single women, residents received thoughtful self-care items this Christmas Eve.
Denise Kozakowski, of the House of Hope, says the gifts aim to bring the Christmas spirit to those who need it most.
“We are giving them some robes. There’s perfume, nail polish. A lot of the gifts they’re getting are self-care items. Just that one little thing of nail polish, especially for a single woman, makes her feel good."
But Kozakowski emphasizes that the gesture goes beyond the presents themselves.
“Everybody deserves to feel special, especially at this time of their life. They’re going through this and that, but we want them to know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel."
Meanwhile, Code Purple, another organization dedicated to helping the homeless, has spent weeks collecting donations and distributing gifts to brighten the holidays for those in need.
Carol Feldmann, with Code Purple, highlighted their efforts during this busy season.
“We did Toys for Tots. We gave 200 toys to 200 families, and then we did Angel Tree for 80 families. Those are the children whose parent or parents are in prison, and we give gifts to them as if from their parent.”
Since December 1, Code Purple has provided shelter for 14 women, with eight of them securing permanent housing just in time for the holidays.
Feldmann credits the local community’s compassion and generosity for making their work possible.
“Lots of people in our community are really good souls. They give and they give all kinds of things, and they’re a blessing to so many."
Both the House of Hope and Code Purple rely on donations year-round. This holiday season, their efforts underscore the lasting impact these contributions have on the lives of those most in need.