DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in Kent County on Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, January 28th, at approximately 7:32pm, the Dover Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 100 block of Willis Road.
Dover PD say their officers responded to the location where they contacted a victim at one of the residences. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots into the home. The four people in the home were unharmed during the incident, but the residence was damaged, according to DPD.
The Dover Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at (302) 736-7130.