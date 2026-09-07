DOVER, Del. - A recent fatal shooting in Dover is leaving some community members questioning how safe they feel in the city, particularly after dark.
Dover Police report an 18-year-old man was shot and killed around 9:45 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of CAVA on North DuPont Highway. While police continue investigating, residents and students who live nearby say the violence is affecting the way they go about their daily lives.
For Delaware State University student Reut Shahar, the shooting felt especially close to home.
"What happened last Friday just down the street from where my dorm is — so, yeah, it's definitely scary," Shahar said. "And especially being a 20-year-old woman, like, I wouldn't be safe walking at night anywhere by myself."
Shahar says stories of shootings and other violence have made her more cautious when she's out at night.
She says she typically goes out with friends or makes sure someone knows where she is.
Other community members say they also feel less comfortable being out alone, particularly after dark.
Jacqueline Baynard said she no longer feels safe going out the way she once did.
"I do not feel safe going out anymore," Baynard said. "Years ago, had a great time. Now? No. I like to be in the house by 3:00."
Addie Davis said the impact of violence extends to children, who she says are becoming afraid to play outside.
"The kids are really scared," Davis said. "They don't want to go outside, play, hardly no more, they're just scared."
Community members say they want to see efforts to address violence and make people feel safer in Dover.
Dover Police are continuing to investigate Friday night's shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be provided to Dover Police at (302) 736-7143 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.