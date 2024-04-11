DOVER, Del.- Much-needed repairs to the uneven sidewalks of North Bradford Street won't compromise the area's leafy charm.
The up-rooted pavement is slated for correction, while residents rejoice over the preservation of the street's many trees during the project.
"The sidewalks are horrible, even going by my house there is a big dip," said resident Shereen Williams.
The sidewalks fail to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. However, previous repair plans involved sacrificing the trees, a decision met with discontent among many neighbors.
A new plan, recently approved by a Dover council committee, offers the best of both worlds. It would preserve the trees and mend the sidewalks using a material called Flexi Pave.
"Oh my god, they are really going to do this," exclaimed Andrea Turner, who lives on North Bradford, expressing her long-awaited anticipation.
"I'm glad, I'm really glad because it has been worrisome for people's safety, to tell you the truth, and mine... trying to get the groceries out and having to go around," she added.
Others share the excitement but are hoping repair work won't be too noisy.
"These do need to be done, and I just think there should be a time limit for when they start with the drills and things of that nature and stick to the timeline," said Williams.
"Just don't come too early, come around about 9," added Travis Whitaker.
The project is expected to begin in June and wrap up by December, costing the city about one million dollars. City officials tell us the project will also include some repairs to the street itself, along with the sidewalks.