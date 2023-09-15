DOVER, Del.- A Philadelphia, PA man is facing DUI and gun charges following a traffic stop overnight in Dover.
Delaware State Police say they were patrolling the area of Route 13 and Rose Bowl Road when they reportedly saw Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on southbound Rt. 13 with no headlights on, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say they pulled the car over and spoke with the driver, Franklin Roberson, 36. During the stop, Roberson was allegedly showing signs of impairment and with a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath, authorities say.
A field sobriety test was done which led to Roberson being arrested without incident.
A search was done of the Jeep which led to investigators finding a loaded handgun that was concealed between the driver’s seat and the center console and an additional magazine in the center console, DSP said.
Roberson was taken to Troop 9 and charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
- Traffic Offenses
Roberson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $27,004 secured bond.