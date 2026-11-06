DOVER, Del. – Veterans and their families will be celebrated Saturday as downtown Dover hosts a Veterans Day parade honoring those who have served across all eras.
The free, public event begins at 11 a.m. November 7, with veterans marching through Loockerman Plaza before the parade concludes on Water Street.
The festivities continue on Legislative Mall, bringing together veteran-serving organizations, community groups and local businesses offering resources, food and activities for veterans and their families.
One of the organizers, Frances Perry, says the celebration is about more than recognizing military service. It is also an opportunity to remind veterans and their families that community support continues long after service ends.
Perry encouraged the public to attend and show their appreciation.
"Come on out. Let the veterans know you support them as well as their families," Perry said. "We have lots of resources for the veterans health wise and benefits."
Organizers say the event also recognizes the challenges veterans and their families can continue to face, including food insecurity, homelessness and mental health struggles.
The parade offers an opportunity for veterans to reconnect with one another, honor those who have passed and show younger generations what service and resilience look like.
The celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Dover and is free and open to the public.