DOVER, DE– Delaware's Department of Justice will partner with End Community Violence Now and Leaders in Transition to host a public safety town hall July 21.

This comes after neighbors demanded action against violence in a Dover City Council meeting July 14.

The public discussion will focus on the following objectives, according to a press release:

  • Crime prevention and safety initiatives
  • Education initiatives
  • Economic development strategies
  • Quality of life improvements

Organizers announced Leaders in Transition Coordinator Ronald Handy as a special guest speaker.

The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 21 at the Sankofa Cultural Arts Center (39 West Street) in Dover.

