DOVER, DE– Delaware's Department of Justice will partner with End Community Violence Now and Leaders in Transition to host a public safety town hall July 21.
This comes after neighbors demanded action against violence in a Dover City Council meeting July 14.
The public discussion will focus on the following objectives, according to a press release:
- Crime prevention and safety initiatives
- Education initiatives
- Economic development strategies
- Quality of life improvements
Organizers announced Leaders in Transition Coordinator Ronald Handy as a special guest speaker.
The town hall is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on July 21 at the Sankofa Cultural Arts Center (39 West Street) in Dover.