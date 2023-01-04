DOVER, Del. - A Dover woman was arrested after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.
According to the Dover Police Department Tailah Smith, 21, of Dover was stopped in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Loockerman Street just before 8 p.m. for a traffic violation. Smith then immediately got out of her car and became confrontational with the officer. The officer tried to detain Smith, at which time she reportedly punched the officer in the face and upper body.
After a struggle with several officers, Smith was taken into custody. The officer punched by Smith suffered a minor injury to his lip and left hand, but he refused medical treatment. His watch was also broken during the struggle with Smith.
Smith was released on a $9,702 unsecured bond and was charged with second degree assault injuring a law enforcement officer, four counts of resisting arrest with force, three counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief under $1000, and disorderly conduct.