DOVER, DE - Delaware State Police arrested a Dover woman for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening early Saturday morning.
Delaware State Troopers responded to a resident on Diemidio Drive in Dover for a conflict between neighbors.
Troopers made contact with the victim and learned that an incident had occurred with his neighbor. His neighbor, identified as Jennifer Neil, unplugged a power cord he was using and began to take the cord into her home. The victim grabbed the other end of the cord to stop Neil, at which point she turned with a pair of scissors and raised them in a stabbing motion. Neil also reportedly made statements about killing the individual.
Delaware State Troopers were unable to make contact with Jennifer Neil at her home and obtained a warrant for her arrest.
DSP also reports that Neil had an additional warrant for her arrest issued by Kent County Court of Common Pleas.
Later in the day Saturday, state troopers made contact with Jennifer Neil in Milford. She was taken into custody without incident.
She was charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening, and sent to jail.