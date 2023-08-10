DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Depart has announced the arrest of a woman for allegedly selling heroin.
The Department says they were conducting a drug investigation involving Emily Lowe, 31, of Dover Wednesday night at the Super Lodge on North DuPont Highway. Just after 8:45 p.m., officers reportedly found Lowe leaving the motel with 92 bags of heroin and arrested her.
Lowe was charged with the following and released on her own recognizance:
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia