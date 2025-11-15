DELAWARE - A 36-year-old Dover woman was arrested for vehicular homicide after a deadly crash in New Castle.
On Nov. 15 around 1 a.m., Delaware State Police say a tractor trailer was driving down North DuPont Highway, approaching Christiana Road. Police say at the same time, a car drove up behind the tractor trailer. They say the car did not slow down and crashed into the back. left side of the Kenworth's trailer. The car then spun, slid over a raised concrete median, and hit a traffic sign.
The passenger in the car, a 36-year-old woman from New Castle, was ejected during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family can be notified.
DSP identified the driver of the car was 36-year-old Ashley Wright from Dover. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she showed signs of impairment at the time of the crash.
The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.
Police say after Wright was released from the hospital, she was charged and arraigned. She was released after posting a $10,102 cash bond.
She was charged with the following:
- Vehicular homicide 2nd degree (felony)
- Driving under the influence
- Traffic offenses
DSP is continuing to investigate this crash.