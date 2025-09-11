DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the sentencing of a woman who pleaded guilty to child abuse at a day care facility in Hartly.
Kayla Manuszak, was arrested in February of 2024 following a months-long investigation into reported child abuse at Hartly Learning Academy by a former employee. Investigators said they learned that Manuszak had physically abused six infants in her care between November 30, 2023 and December 4, 2023. The children ranged in age from five to 14 months, according to investigators.
The DOJ says video footage obtained during the investigation showed Manuszak body slamming, throwing, pushing, kicking, and dropping infants. All victims have received the appropriate medical care since the incidents, according to authorities.
Initially, Manuszak faced over 35 combined charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. According to the DOJ, she pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree child abuse.
On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the DOJ says Manuszak, 26, was sentenced to 32 years in jail with all but four years suspended. Manuszak will also be placed under descending levels of probation following her four-year active sentence.
“It’s difficult to put the shocking and detestable nature of Kayla Manuszak’s crimes into words,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “There are few greater betrayals than that of someone abusing children whose care they were entrusted with. What I can say with complete certainty is that Manuszak will never, ever be permitted to be in a position to harm children ever again – the Delaware State Police and our DOJ staff have made absolutely sure of that, and I am grateful to them for it.”
Jennings’ office says that, following her release, Manuszak will be placed on the Child Abuse Registry and will be barred from working or volunteering in any capacity with children under 18, the elderly, those with disabilities, or animals.