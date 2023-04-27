DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one woman injured.
The shooting reportedly occurred on Schoolhouse Lane around 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 47-year-old Dover woman was walking her dog when an argument between unknown people broke out near her. The victim then reportedly heard gunshots and was struck in the lower body. She was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus by a private vehicle.
Police currently have no leads or suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.