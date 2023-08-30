OXFORD, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a downed bald eagle in Oxford today, leading to the bird’s rescue.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a report of the grounded raptor on Oxford Road near Harleigh Lane. Officers then called the Maryland Natural Resource Police for their aid, who then contacted the Owl Moon Raptor Center in Boyds, MD.
A wildlife rescuer, Kristina Motley of Easton, was then dispatched to assist in the rescue. Motley was able to successfully secure the eagle without causing any further injury, the Sheriff's Office said.
The bald eagle has reportedly been taken to the Owl Moon Raptor Center where it can hopefully be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles are found in the state year round. Most of the birds of prey are concentrated along the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers that feed into it, the Department says. .