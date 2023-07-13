BERLIN, Md. -- The single ATM in Berlin's downtown is currently tucked inside a tiny vestibule. Well, that ATM and the area it is stashed in will soon be a thing of the past.
Berlin's Historic District Commission approved the installation of a new ATM by a narrow 3-2 vote, with members Laura Stearns and Mary Moore opposed.
The ATM will only be moving about a foot or so, but instead of walking through a door to access the machine, it will be sticking out through a wall, eventually replacing a window on the outside of Taylor Bank.
Because of the buildings historic architecture, some in town are worried it could disrupt Berlin's small town feel. However, Taylor Bank said the ATM is at the end of its useful life, which led to their request to move it.
"We understand there's always changes being made in technology, so we believe that their wanting to change the ATM is because of technology and it actually has gotten bigger and better," said Nornie Bunting, Chairman of the HDC.
Some in Berlin are not so sure 'bigger and better' will ring true.
"It doesn't go, it just doesn't go, it doesn't belong there," said Maria Boller.
One point of Boller's dislike of the new machine is feeling like an ATM in general is not a top priority.
"I don't see where it's needed, I think technology is such that no one uses cash anymore, there's no need for it," said Boller. "You don't need to put in the meter, everyone pays with their phone or their card."
Laura Stearns, a member of the HDC echoed Boller's thoughts at a recent meeting.
"It's one of the main parts of Berlin and it's part of the charm, I don't want to see it go away, that vestibule," said Stearns.
Taylor Bank said because of the new machines size it made sense to install it through the wall. The bank also felt this would help with customer safety and make the ATM more visible and easier to access.
Carol Rose, who's lived in Berlin her whole life and is a longtime HDC member, does not think it will make a huge difference.
"I believe once this is taken care of, the way the renderings have been given to us, it's going to look very nice," said Rose. "People probably won't even notice a difference, it's not in your face."
To maintain the buildings Victorian architecture, the HDC asked Taylor Bank to add raised paneling all the way across and to add a brass or gold Taylor Bank logo to the ATM. The goal is to get the new ATM installed as soon as possible.