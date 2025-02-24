DOVER, DE- The old Dover Post Office, a long-vacant building in downtown Dover, may soon get a special delivery—a redevelopment transforming the site into a three-story, mixed-use space with commercial units and 36 apartments.
The city’s Historic District Commission recently voted to move forward with a proposal to redevelop the Loockerman Street building, which has remained empty since the post office relocated years ago.
Plans include converting the rear portion of the structure into a mixed-use facility, with a three-story, 31,500-square-foot addition that will feature both commercial spaces and 36 apartments.
Diane Laird of the Downtown Dover Partnership says the project will bring much-needed investment to the area.
“Been here for over 50 years and has been, is under contract by a new developer that's going to put mixed use here. We're looking for 36 new market rate apartments, a restaurant, potentially retail, as well as other commercial space.”
With multiple revitalization efforts already underway in downtown Dover, Laird says this project is key to fulfilling the city’s vision for the area.
“This is a great example of how the master plan has spurred private investment in the downtown. It's exciting to see the developers are seeing a reason to get investing again because it's been a long time of disinvestment in downtown Dover.”
Mayor Robin Christiansen believes the project will help attract more residents and bring new life to the downtown area.
“The fact that it's going to feature housing, high-end apartments and condominiums… it's another way to draw people to downtown Dover to enjoy the ambiance and add to the safety."
According to renderings presented to the Historic District Commission, the redevelopment will blend historic and modern elements.
Laird emphasized that preserving the building’s original character remains a priority.
“It’s going to be an exciting use, and also one that favors the historic context in which it's located, and of course, the historic facade of this building."
The proposal now moves to the Dover Planning Commission, which will review the plans next month before deciding whether to advance them to the City Council for final approval.