Downtown Salisbury Business Alliance to Hold Ribbon Cutting

SALISBURY, MD - An inauguration and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the Downtown Salisbury Business Alliance tomorrow.
The Downtown Salisbury Business Alliance was formed by small business owners to collaboratively unite and support Salisbury's downtown businesses, creating a collective voice that fosters revitalization, economic growth, and mutual support.
Organizers say the ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, March 26, at 4 p.m. at the corner of Main and Division Streets in Salisbury.
Join the ribbon cutting to:
- Meet co-chairs and founders Nicole Blackwater and Nicole Rogers, other Business Alliance members and business owners, and Mayor Randy Taylor.
- Learn how the united strength of the alliance fosters meaningful change.
- Gather after the ribbon-cutting at The Brick Room.
- Enter to win gift baskets and gift cards from member businesses (must be present to win).
You can RSVP at https://bit.ly/3UZxqlr.
Organizers say free 2-hour parking is available at the Salisbury Parking Garage.