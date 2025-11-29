SALISBURY, M.d. - Downtown Salisbury participated Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29, a nationwide event to encourage shoppers to shop at their local businesses.
Shoppers could buy unique gifts for the upcoming holiday season, enjoy local restaurants, hear some live music, and even get a visit from Santa himself.
Kaiju Records has been in Salisbury for seven years and was one of the local stores participating in the event. "It's really the kick-off to the holiday season..." says owner Bip Roberts, "it's good to get the community out to support us all."
Visitors also voted for their favorite holiday window display during the Downtown Salisbury Window Decorating Contest. There were free horse and carriage rides during the event as well.
"When you really look at it, the fact that the city tries to do events and activities like Third Fridays, the Folk Festival, today with the Small Business Saturday celebration they're doing, anything that brings people downtown is good for all of us as business owners, and also just good for the community," says Roberts.
Small Business Saturday in Salisbury is sponsored by Main Street Maryland.