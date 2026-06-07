SALISBURY, Md. - To celebrate Team USA's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, downtown Salisbury is throwing a watch party this Friday starting at 5 p.m.
The party will be held on the plaza in between Roadie Joe's and Bury Tavern. Officials say there will be a giant screen to watch the game, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. USA will be playing against Paraguay.
Roadie Joe's says there will also be live entertainment, a 1v1 soccer stage, video game zone, soccer skills contests, vendors, and giveaways.
City officials encourage people to wear Team USA merch and turn the plaza into a celebration.