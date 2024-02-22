Having trouble finding the right job? Tired of going through endless job postings with no luck? Visit the Draper Media Job Fair this weekend!
Our goal is to provide you with a way to explore a variety of job options under one roof and in one day to help you find the right opportunity. We recommend attendees dress for success and bring copies of their resume.
The job fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the William C. Jason Technology Center on Del Tech's Georgetown campus. A list of over 30 businesses in attendance is available at wbocevents.com.