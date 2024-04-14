GEORGETOWN, DE - The town of Georgetown announces that there will be a disruption of water services as a part of the Park Avenue Relocation Phase 1 project. A drinking water warning has been issued due to the loss of positive water pressure during the temporary water main shut down.
Beginning on April 14, 2024 at 10:00pm, contractors in Georgetown will need to temporarily shut down the water main. This shut down is part of the "Park Avenue Relocation Phase 1, a State of Delaware project".
Georgetown officials have shared that the following properties will be affected by the shutdown:
- 22317 Dupont Blvd
- 21092 Arrow Safety Rd
- 22834 Dupont Blvd
- 22836 Dupont Blvd
- 22855 Dupont Blvd
- 22860 Dupont Blvd
- 22883 Dupont Blvd
Due to the water disruptions, there will be a loss of positive water pressure in the town's distribution system.
Georgetown Water Department say that the loss of positive water pressure "is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure". As a result, officials are warning residents to not drink the water without boiling it first. The water department says that by bringing all water to a rolling boil, it protects from "inadequately treated water that may contain disease-causing organisms".
The water main is scheduled to be shut down for a short period of time, according to the town. Once it is completed, the water will be restored.
Georgetown Water Department says they will inform residents when work is done and water no longer needs to be boiled.