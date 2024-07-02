HARTLY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning drive-by shooting in Hartly.
According to investigators, police were called to a home on Slaughter Station Road at about 4 a.m. on July 2nd on reports of shots fired. Initial investigation revealed an unknown suspect fired several shots at the house from a passing vehicle, according to police. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
Two people were home at the time of the shooting, though luckily no injuries were reported.
The motive behind the shooting is under investigation, and police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to contact them at 302-698-8503.