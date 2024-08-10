DEWEY BEACH, DE - Police say a drunk driver caused a multi-vehicle collision that injured several people.
Dewey Beach Police say on Aug. 9, around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to a serious collision in the area of Coastal Highway northbound and King Charles Avenue.
Police say a driver, identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Pedro Quezada, was speeding on Coastal Highway during rainy weather. Quezada reportedly drove well above the 25 mph speed limit in an area known for high pedestrian traffic and sidewalks.
According to police, Quezada failed to make a curve in the road and entered the median. Quezada's vehicle caused severe damage to the landscaping and struck nine roadside traffic signs. The vehicle continued through the median before entering King Charles Avenue, where it struck an electric crosswalk sign.
Police say Quezada's vehicle collided with a white Toyota Avalon occupied by two victims, pushing both vehicles into a black Honda Accord with three people inside. The force of the collision caused the rear of the Toyota Avalon to strike a fourth vehicle, a green Lexus NX, which was also on King Charles Avenue.
Dewey Beach Police say one victim sustained serious injuries, including broken bones, and severe cuts. Another victim, suffered cuts and bruises, while a third victim, sustained a bruise. Three victims were transported to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, DE.
Quezada sustained minor injuries and was provided medical aid at the scene. Officers noticed signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. Quezada reportedly refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a Preliminary Breath Test. A blood search warrant was obtained and executed at the Dewey Beach Police Department.
Kenneth Pedro Quezada has been charged with the following:
- Felony Vehicular Assault First Degree While Driving Under the Influence, Causing Negligent Injury
- Felony Criminal Mischief Over $5,000
- Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief Under $5,000
- Misdemeanor Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment
- Other Traffic Offenses
Quezada was committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.