ATLANTIC, Va - The driver of an SUV that struck a family of three in Atlantic in April, killing the mother, has turned herself in to Virginia State Police after being officially charged by a grand jury three months later.
Jessica Waterfield, 36, of Atlantic has been charged with reckless driving, careless driving, and involuntary manslaughter.
The crash occurred on April 12 at about 6:30 p.m on Nocks Landing Road. Waterfield was driving a Honda Pilot SUV when she struck three pedestrians from behind. Erika Bailey, 26, was killed on impact. Her boyfriend, Duane Turner, 39, and their 6 year old daughter were seriously injured but survived.
Police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors.
An investigation was conducted and the findings were presented to the Accomack Commonwealth Attorney, who then reportedly presented them to a grand jury on July 14th.
Waterfield turned herself in to the Virginia State Police today.