ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.-- A mother was hit and killed while trying to teach her child how to ride a bicycle in Accomack County on Wednesday.
Virginia State Police say 26-year-old Erika Bailey and her boyfriend, 39-year old Duane Turner, were attempting to teach their 6-year-old daughter how to ride a bike on Nocks Landing Rd. in Atlantic when they were hit from the back by an SUV.
Police say Bailey was killed on impact, while Turner and the 6-year-old suffered serious injuries and were transported to Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury.
The driver, 36-year-old Jessica Greenley Waterfield, and her 3-year-old passenger were not injured.
Officials say speeding and alcohol have been ruled out as the cause of this crash.
The Accomack Commonwealth attorney's office is currently reviewing the crash investigation and determining if charges need to be filed.