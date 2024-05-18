DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers, especially in the morning. Winds light from the east. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with slow clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mi 70s.
Wednesday: Warmer, with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Showers likely, with a chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We're kicking off the weekend with lots of clouds and some showers, so you'll need umbrellas and possibly a light jacket today. As an upper disturbance crosses the Mid-Atlantic, we'll have showers and perhaps a more steady rain likely in the morning. By afternoon, the rain will become of the more on-and-off variety. Heavy rain is likely to the south of Delmarva, but shouldn't be an issue on the peninsula. Temperatures will be cool, only reaching the mid 60s, which is why you might want to have that light jacket if you're going to spend any time outside.
Saturday night will see lingering showers into th evening, then mostly cloudy late. Lows fall into the seasonable mid 50s.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, although it will still be mainly cloudy. Clouds will start to erode in the afternoon, when peeks of sun will become possible. Temperatures begin a warming trend, although it will still be cool with highs reaching the upper 60s.
High pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Expect skies to become mostly sunny by Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies likely on Tuesday, when temperatures return to seasonable levels, in the mid 70s.
Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker, which will be a cold front that will transit Delmarva likely on Thursday. With temperatures by this time in the low to mid 80s an expected humid conditions, we could have a setup for heavier rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms which could possibly be strong with damaging winds. This is still pretty far out, so watch this space for forecast updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for May 25 - May 31.