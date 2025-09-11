ANNAPOLIS, Md. - CBS has reported the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of threats.
Details are currently limited, but a former Midshipman was reportedly involved, according to CBS.
"The base is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution," a spokesperson for the U.S. Naval Academy said. "This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates as they become available."
CBS reports that Maryland Governor Wes Moore's Office says there is no credible threat to the Academy.
The Associated Press reports that local law enforcement was working with the academy to respond to the reported threats. Police were stationed near Bancroft Hall, considered to be the largest single college dormitory in the world, according to the U.S. Naval Academy's website. The hall houses midshipmen in over 1,600 dorm rooms.
This article will be updated as WBOC learns more.