GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Millsboro man is dead and a Millsboro woman is seriously hurt after a car crash in Georgetown Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say around 9:15 a.m., a Honda was driving on Peterkins Road when the car ran off the road. They say the car drove back onto the road, but then ran off on the opposite side, then crashed into two trees. Officials say the car then rolled onto its roof because of the impact.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 31-year-old woman, was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital. Their names are being withheld until the family is notified.
DSP say the road was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
DSP continues to investigate the crash.