GUMBORO, DE– A driver sustained serious injuries after crashing into a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Line Road and Whaley’s Road at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 21.
A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Line Road when it slowed to turn onto Whaley’s Road. Officers say a following Chevrolet Traverse failed to stop, striking the back of the tractor trailer.
The Traverse’s driver, a 68-year-old woman from Willards, Maryland, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 45-year-old male passenger, also from Willards, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Troopers say the tractor trailer’s driver, a 68-year-old man from Painter, Virginia, was not hurt.
DSP continues to investigate.