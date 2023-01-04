ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. -- Preventative maintenance on the Verrazano Bridge began today, January 4th. Only one lane of traffic will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the work is complete.
'Flaggers' are stationed at both ends of the bridge, making sure the one lane of traffic stays that way.
"We just ask drivers to obey all the flagging operations and the speed limits because it will be reduced because it's a work zone," said Danny Allman.
Allman, a spokesperson for the MDOT State Highway Administration, said this work is part of their maintenance program, and the Verrazano Bridge is inspected every two years.
While cement was being poured on the bridge, divers headed into the water, placing grout and securing concrete bags.
"It's a way to create a protection matt against the pier or piers, which prevents it from sand and erosion over time," said Allman.
Only one section of the bridge will be worked on, and after crews finish up there, they'll make their way over to the pedestrian walkway. The walkway will not be closed during the work.
Getting the preventative maintenance done in January helps to limit any issues that could arise during the summer, when there are more people going on and off the island.
"January is really kind of the perfect time, really if you looked at any month of the year, I think it's the ideal time," said Liz Davis.
Davis is Assateague's Chief of Interpretation and Education. She said she couldn't imagine trying to close off a lane in the summer.
"Yeah, it would be so bad, I can't even picture it in my mind," said Davis. "Traffic would backed up all the way up 611 to Ocean City or Route 50 or something like that."
Davis also mentioned with shoulder seasons stretching out into March and November, fewer visitors are impacted by work when it's done in January.
According to the MDOT State Highway Administration, with weather permitting, the work should be complete by Wednesday, January 11th.