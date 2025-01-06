SALISBURY, Md. - For the better part of the day on Monday, roads were treacherous to travel throughout Wicomico County.
The major winter storm shut down the courthouse, small businesses and of course, schools, among other establishments.
But the post office, hospital and grocery store could not take the day off. Many of the folks our crews spotted out and about were clearing roads and sidewalks.
Timothy White says it did not matter whether it was a main road or a back road, the conditions were not good.
"It's rough, cars sliding. I feel like the roads crews are trying but I feel like they could do a little bit better but they're doing their best to help people out. But no accidents on the roads so that's pretty good," he said.
Lydia Childs had to go to work, and factored in some extra time to combat the icy and snowy conditions.
"I was unprepared, you see me cleaning with my broom, but it works! The broom works too," she said.
Jadon Hayward had a busy day at work: "Putting salt down, shoveling snow, covering the doors on the inside, wherever the store needs help."
We spotted state, county and city crews plowing the snow throughout the day in Wicomico County and Salisbury. But with snow falling at a high rate, it was hard to keep up until the lull in the afternoon.