BELLE HAVEN, VA - Some drivers traveling between Belle Haven and Craddockville are turning to backroads as the Shields Bridge replacement project remains months from completion.
The Shields Bridge has carried traffic across the Occohannock Creek since 1932. In January 2025, the Virginia Department of Transportation began construction to replace and modernize the structure.
"Obviously, vehicles that were being used in the 1930s and 40s are much different than the vehicles today," Hampton Roads District Area Construction Engineer Chris Wojtowicz said.
The $7.76 million project includes more than 9 inches of height, approach roadway tie-in work, the installation of sheet pile walls adjacent to Occohannock Creek, and guardrails on all approaches and departures.
VDOT instated a long-term detour directing drivers to Main Street/Big Pine Road (Route 609) and Boston Road (Route 178) to reach the end of Shields Bridge Road.
"When we choose detours, we try to find routes that are going to handle the additional capacity that we're going to put on those routes," Wojtowicz said.
Jim Wert lives near the intersection of Sheilds Bridge Road and Indian Trail Road, a narrow back road many drivers are choosing in lieu of the detour to save time. Wert said he can save up to 20 minutes by taking Indian Trail.
"VDOT tries to stay on top of it but they're not doing a real good job keeping it up," Wert said. "It's like a horse and buggy road and it's getting worse."
The winding road, flanked by agricultural land and frequented by farm equipment, is not intended to handle high-capacity traffic.
Wert said taking the shortcut can be worth it, but that dangerous driving behavior is an accident waiting to happen.
"When you almost get hit with cars because people come around the wrong side of these bends on that individual road," Wert said.
VDOT cannot force drivers to follow the recommended detour, but does advise it.
"Folks not following that detour, that's totally up to them, but we don't encourage them to use those smaller streets for the detour," Wojtowicz said.
The construction project is on schedule for completion in Spring 2026.