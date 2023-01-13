SNOW HILL, Md. -- Two stop signs were put along Washington Street in an effort to curb speeding. The stop signs are at the corners of Powell and Belt Streets.
According to Andrew McGee, Chief of Police of the Snow Hill Police Department, the stop signs were put in place after multiple neighbors raised concerns about speeding.
"Based on citizens complaints we've received throughout the last couple of summers, we had two crashes that were significant in speeds, so one of the ways to curb those speeds is to put up stop signs," said McGee. "So they are basically there for the safety of our residents."
The signs could take some getting used to, which was evident by a few drivers blowing through them. But, that's exactly why neighbors, like Kevin Brown, said these are a good idea.
"They shoot right over into Powell Street, I see that quite often, without any stopping whatsoever, so I think the new stop signs are warranted for sure," said Brown.
Brown is optimistic, however, that drivers will eventually catch on.
"When enough people realize and see what they've done when they basically blow the stop sign, they'll eventually stop, it's just a matter of time," said Brown.
Neighbors also say with all of the bus stops up and down Washington Street, and with all of the kids that hang out in the area, two stop signs could really help improve safety.
"I think it's a great addition to the community, you know we have little kids running around and playing, and I think it definitely can't hurt," said Cristina Cash.
The Snow Hill Police Department did look at other options, but felt stop signs made the most sense.
"We looked at speed bumps, but this is the cheaper alternative, people universally can recognize a stop sign, so that's what we went with," said McGee.
There will be a 30-day grace period to allow drivers to familiarize themselves with the new signage. Afterwards, tickets will begin getting handed out.