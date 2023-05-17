Drivers Say Goodbye To MDTA Text Alerts

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - MDTA is eliminating the Bay Bridge traffic and incident report text message updates.
Traffic on the Bay Bridge is something most people try to avoid. And one of the more common ways is when drivers get text updates about the congestion. But that's coming to an end.
Starting June 8, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will be discontinuing the service. In a statement, MDTA said, "MDTA considered various factors in this decision, including real-time options available to customers, driver distraction and safety, and financial impacts of different notification options."
The only available resources will be Twitter or Email.
Drivers who utilize the tool, say it's something they can't get behind.
Skip Morgan says, "When you eliminate any correspondence whatsoever with the motoring public, you're leaving them in the dark and you're asking for trouble and confusion. What are we gonna do? Send smoke signals or write in hieroglyphics?"
"It's a convenience for people not just elderly people but everybody. And then they have that taken away. It's just like a question of why," added Bobby Wilbur.
Senator Johnny Mautz can agree and says he has and will continue to write to the governor's and secretary of transportation office urging them to reconsider.
Mautz says, "This is a problem. Anything we can do to improve crossing the Bay Bridge to alleviate congestion in a way to not having to build another bridge or another road is an important tool." He added, "I'm sure this summer there will be plenty of examples where text messages would've made the difference in traffic and in some individuals and their plans."