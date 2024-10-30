DELMARVA - As October closes, the drought on Delmarva shows no sign of easing. If no rain arrives by Thursday, October could become the driest month in Delaware's recorded history.
According to the National Weather Service data, Georgetown Airport’s previous record for the driest month was set in October 1963 with just 0.09 inches of rainfall. So far this October, rainfall has been recorded at 0.00 inches, with no traceable moisture.
Delaware’s broader meteorological fall, which spans from September 1 to November 30, also shows dramatic shortfalls. Normal precipitation levels for the season to date should reach about 8.4 inches; however, only 0.29 inches have been recorded this fall.
Maryland’s Salisbury Airport is also experiencing historic lows, marking the driest month ever recorded there with only 0.01 inches of rainfall. The previous record was 0.09 inches in 2001.
Assistant Meteorology Professor Christopher Elcik of Salisbury University warns of widespread impacts if the dry spell continues.
“We’re gonna see agriculture be heavily impacted—things like crop yields, as well as the size of the produce. Stream levels are another thing we see—creeks, streams, ponds, all really low as part of this drought we’re experiencing.”
Local fishers, like Rosemary Wood in Laurel, are already feeling the effects. “Down here I haven’t caught anything. I just wish we’d get some rain,” she said. “At times we pray, ‘Oh, please don’t let it rain, I have plans for this weekend.’ But now, we want it to rain!”
Burn bans remain in effect across Delmarva, as even minor sources of ignition, such as pumpkins with candles, could pose fire hazards in these dry conditions.