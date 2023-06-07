ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Virginia has lifted drought watch advisories across much of the state - except the Eastern Shore.
Accomack and Northampton remain under the advisory and continue to report moderate drought conditions, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau. The advisory was issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) on April 25th, but altered after May brought above-normal rainfall to much of the state.
“Virginians are requested to help protect current water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks,” the DEQ said in a press release.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort between the National Drought Mitigation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows much of Accomack under a D0 Rating, or Abnormally Dry.
Those areas of abnormally dry conditions, however, are concentrated far more in the southern part of Accomack.